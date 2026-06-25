Mexico player ratings vs Czechia: Gilberto Mora announces himself as El Tri make history with perfect group-stage run and Guillermo Ochoa gets Azteca farewell

The message throughout the tournament has been clear: all 26 players are ready to contribute. After using every available outfield player across the group stage, Mexico made more history at Estadio Azteca with another controlled performance.

Mateo Chávez opened the scoring in the 55th minute after good work from Luis Romo, before Julián Quiñones doubled Mexico’s lead six minutes later from a Jorge Sánchez assist. Álvaro Fidalgo then added the finishing touch in stoppage time, converting after Roberto Alvarado set him up to seal a 3-0 win.





Mexico’s starting XI against Czechia had an average age of 27 years and 38 days, their youngest in a World Cup match since 2006, when they lined up against Portugal with an average age of 26 years and 341 days.

The future is bright, but the present is now inviting a whole country to dream big.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their win over Czechia at Estadio Azteca...



