Mexico player ratings vs Australia: Johan Vazquez shines as El Tri extend unbeaten run

Mexico did the job in Pasadena, but only just enough to keep the mood positive. In front of 78,479 fans at the Rose Bowl, El Tri beat Australia 1-0 and extended their unbeaten run in 2026, though the performance felt more like another evaluation exercise than a true World Cup statement.

The next 24 hours will be important. Aguirre is expected to make Mexico's final World Cup roster official, and this match was one of the last chances for players on the fringe to leave a lasting impression. Some did enough to strengthen their case for a place in the starting XI, while others did not.

The biggest positive was the result. Mexico won, stayed undefeated and once again felt the support of their U.S.-based fan base in a massive venue. But the performance itself was uneven. There was no real wow factor, no consistent attacking rhythm and not enough clarity in the final third. For Aguirre, this was useful information. For El Tri, it was a victory that still felt like it could have been better.

GOAL rates Mexico's players after their pre-World Cup friendly against Australia at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.