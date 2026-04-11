Mendy: Morocco’s title felt completely unexpected, like an ‘April Fool’s prank’

Mendy defended his side’s African title, stating: “We completed the match, secured the win and celebrated our triumph with widespread recognition—all signs of a deserved championship.”
“We produced a stunning performance against Morocco, who rank among the top 10 teams in the world; they have real quality.”
He added: “The Moroccan national team has been performing at a high level for more than five years and deserves its ranking. They reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and were close to achieving great things, but we came out on top and won the Africa Cup of Nations in front of everyone.”
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He added: “We were deeply shocked when CAF stripped us of the title and handed it to Morocco; the decision came out of nowhere. When I saw the news, I thought it was a joke.”
“I assumed the websites had simply erred, so I checked the Confederation of African Football’s site directly. We thought it was an ‘April Fool’s joke’, but it was real.”
On the ongoing appeal, he added: “The Senegalese Football Federation is working tirelessly to reclaim the title, and there can only be one outcome: Senegal being crowned African champions.”