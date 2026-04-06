Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALLORCA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Mbappé changes the dynamic at Real Madrid... Arbeloa: We have a 'problem' with Bellingham

Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Champions League
K. Mbappe
J. Bellingham
A. Arbeloa
Spain
Germany
France
England

The Merengue dressing room refuses to accept defeat

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is set to host one of the most thrilling clashes in world football when Real Madrid take on visitors Bayern Munich tomorrow, Tuesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

This historic clash, the 29th between the two clubs in European competitions, brings together the two most successful teams in the competition’s history: Los Blancos, with 15 titles, and the Bavarian giants, with six, in a fixture that is the European Clásico par excellence.

During the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa spoke out in defence of the team following their 2-1 La Liga defeat to Mallorca.

Read also:

Video: Former Barcelona defender takes on Mbappé: ‘One mistake from me versus ten from you’


  • Bayern Munich’s strength, as seen by Arbeloa

    Arbeloa said: "What appeals to me most about Bayern Munich is that they are a superbly coached team, with a very clear identity and style of play; They are characterised by a fierce defensive intensity that ensures all their players are committed to retreating in an organised and disciplined manner, before quickly transitioning into attack, exploiting the flanks thanks to players of exceptional talent.” 

    He added: “It is a well-rounded team with multiple attacking options, and everyone shows remarkable defensive commitment. I believe manager Kompany deserves every credit for the fantastic work he is doing with the team.”

    He continued: “We are well aware of the immense pressure they will put on us on the pitch; they possess a superb balance, which makes facing them a major challenge for any team.”

    He added: “At Real Madrid, we know the importance of these matches, and we’ll be fully prepared to face this German powerhouse.”

    • Advertisement

  • A real test for Real Madrid

    When asked whether he felt this qualifying round represented a true test of the project he is building at Real Madrid, the Real Madrid manager replied: “We are not even considering the possibility of not winning the match.” 

    He added: “I understand that analysis requires considering all possible scenarios, but at Real Madrid we have only one scenario: beating Bayern Munich. That is our sole objective, and that is what we believe in and are working towards.”

  • Kylian MbappeGetty

    Mbappé and the Merengue’s imbalance

    Arbeloa said: "I’m lucky to have a player of Kylian Mbappé’s calibre in the team. I always put myself in the shoes of the defenders who will face Real Madrid, and I fully realise just how difficult their task is against a player of such quality and threat."

    He added: “To win in football, you have to get many aspects right at every stage of the match. To become a great team, we need great cohesion and a strong collective mindset; this is what I constantly emphasise to the players.” 

    He continued: “We have the best players in the world, and we must also be the best team in the world; we must harness all our talents to serve the collective.”

    On this subject, Arbeloa was asked whether Mbappé understood the essence of Real Madrid, to which he replied: “Kylian knows exactly what Real Madrid represents. He has always dreamed of playing here, and what he has done to reach this club has not been easy at all.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Real Madrid are reeling from the aftermath of the defeat

    Speaking about the atmosphere in the Real Madrid dressing room following the team’s defeat to Mallorca, Arbeloa explained: “It’s like any other dressing room, but the pain is much greater here, because if there’s one club that doesn’t tolerate defeat at all, it’s Real Madrid.”

    He added: “The players are fully aware of the nature of the match ahead of them; I don’t need to warn them or remind them of anything. It’s a Champions League quarter-final against a team with a rich history, and in front of the Bernabéu crowd who will be at their most passionate; I think we’re all well aware of that.”

  • mbappe bellingham(C)Getty Images

    A shake-up over Mbappé and Bellingham

    Arbeloa highlighted the need for Real Madrid to readjust following the return of Mbappé and Bellingham, saying: "It’s clear that Mbappé has different skills and characteristics to Brahim Díaz, which is why we’ll need to play in a way that suits his abilities." 

    He added: “I’m very happy to have players of this calibre in the squad. Mbappé came to Real Madrid specifically to feature in these kinds of big games, and we’re fortunate to be able to count on everyone, rather than having the squad missing ten or eleven players.”

    On the change in performance following Bellingham’s arrival, he noted: “The difference is that we have become a better team, and I am absolutely convinced of that. Jude possesses qualities that differ from some of his teammates, so we have to adapt to his presence on the pitch.” 

    He continued: “The essence of football is building strong relationships between players; however, it’s a pleasant problem to have to find the right place for Bellingham in the line-up.”

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB