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Max Dowman assured he has 'fantastic' England future ahead but ex-coach warns not to 'rush' Arsenal wonder kid
Tuchel keeps world cup door open
Tuchel has hinted that Arsenal’s teenage prodigy Max Dowman remains in the frame for a World Cup spot despite being omitted from the latest senior squad. The 16-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Emirates Stadium, recently becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with a strike against Everton.
While Dowman will continue his development with the Under-19s for now, Tuchel insists that the youngster's lack of experience will not necessarily prevent him from traveling to North America this summer.
The German coach noted: "With these young guys, of course we know all these players. We see them as you do as well. At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him maybe up for the World Cup."
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Carsley urges patience with 'fantastic' talent
England Under-21 boss and former interim senior coach Lee Carsley coincides with Tuchel's excitement but believes there is no immediate need to fast-track the midfielder. Carsley, who has monitored the player's progress through the youth ranks, emphasised that time is on the teenager's side as he balances football with his education.
"I think Max is going to have a fantastic future at international level,” Carsley told reporters. “It’s important that we don’t rush that. One thing he has got is time on his hands. He will play for the 19s, a really important part, hopefully they qualify for a Euros and potentially play in a 20s World Cup."
He added: "I’ve seen him play a lot in the Under-17s, as I have a lot of the other players. A highly talented player, he’s definitely going to get his chance at some points."
England legend weighs in on 'too soon' debate
The hype surrounding Dowman has inevitably drawn comparisons to former teen sensations, including Michael Owen. However, the former Ballon d'Or winner warned that while the talent is obvious, a senior call-up for the 2026 World Cup might be premature given the depth of talent currently available in the England squad.
Speaking to GOAL, Owen questioned if a World Cup opportunity would be arriving too early for the forward. "Max Dowman, what has he played? Three games in the Premier League, came on as a sub. He would have to basically start virtually every game from now to the end of the season and smash the lights out of everything for you to be able to justify him going ahead of what is probably the strongest part of our team," Owen said.
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Pathway for Arsenal academy stars
While Dowman awaits his senior bow, his Arsenal teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly has been integrated into the Under-21 setup. The 19-year-old, who previously featured in Tuchel’s first senior camp, is looking to regain momentum after seeing his minutes limited under Mikel Arteta in north London recently.
Carsley remains optimistic about the full-back's future, stating: “Very enthusiastic, very dedicated. Very motivated to play for the 21s and get some game time and hopefully push the group forward. Obviously having that quality that he’s got. We’re looking forward to him playing against Andorra. I think it’s important that any player that is playing in the Premier League or a senior team at a high level has got a chance of being on Thomas’ radar and Myles will be no different to that.”