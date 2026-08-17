Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid eyes shock swoop for Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are currently facing a massive transfer decision in the closing weeks of the summer window. Los Blancos have officially revived their active pursuit of Spanish international midfielder Zubimendi.

According to TEAMtalk, Mourinho has firmly approved a potential move for the 27-year-old. The Portuguese tactician views the Arsenal star as an incredibly attractive option to strengthen his holding midfield position. Initial contact has already taken place regarding the blockbuster transfer. Furthermore, Zubimendi's representatives have reportedly indicated that the player would be highly interested in the opportunity to join Madrid.