Another Englishman in Marseille! Angel Gomes completes free transfer as midfielder joins ex-Man Utd team-mate Mason Greenwood at Ligue 1 giants A. Gomes Marseille Transfers Lille Ligue 1

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has left Lille after five seasons to join fellow Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on a three-year deal. At Marseille, Gomes will reunite with former Old Trafford colleague Mason Greenwood. The England international reportedly had offers from Premier League sides Arsenal and United, however, he opted to stay in France instead of heading back to his homeland.