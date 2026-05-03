'I'm accountable' - Marc Skinner takes blame as Man Utd women's dire run continues to leave UWCL qualification hopes in tatters

While Skinner remains under contract for another year, he acknowledged that the club must adapt to the rapidly increasing level of investment from teams both above and below them in the league. He added: "We see the investment around us, we see the strategy around us. No longer can we just look at them teams above us, we have to be able to be aware of those teams below.

"I know everybody wants to jump on the negative but there's also amazing growth from this team too. We have to do some reflection, of course we do. The reality is we have to assess over the summer where the resource goes and which direction we push that in, to make sure we stay in that chasing pack and obviously make sure the teams behind us can't catch us."