‘Love to have him back’ - Wayne Rooney urges Man Utd to re-sign Scott McTominay & make amends for questionable £26m transfer

Speaking candidly on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain questioned the club's wider sporting strategy when sanctioning the midfielder's departure. He stated: "I couldn’t believe Man United let him go when they did because he obviously works extremely hard.

"And at the time they let him go, he was actually one of the players who you wanted on the pitch every week because you felt like players weren’t working or weren’t giving the best and he was impactful.

"He was playing in a more advanced role and he was scoring important goals. When Man United let him go, I was thinking, 'wow, what’s going on here?' But you’d love to have him back at Man United now."