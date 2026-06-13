Today's game between Haiti and Scotland will kick-off at Jun 13, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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Haiti vs Scotland is available to watch on several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Haiti and Scotland meet in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, June 13. It is the opening fixture for both nations in what is a landmark tournament appearance for each side.

For Haiti, this is their first World Cup since 1974 — a 52-year wait that makes their presence in North America all the more significant. Under coach Sebastien Migne, they secured qualification through the CONCACAF zone, finishing their campaign with back-to-back wins over Costa Rica and Nicaragua after a difficult start.

Scotland arrive having ended a 28-year absence from the global stage. Steve Clarke's side topped their UEFA qualifying group, with a dramatic final-matchday win over Denmark in November 2025 confirming automatic qualification. It is Scotland's first World Cup since France 1998.

Andy Robertson captains the Scots and carries enormous expectation into this tournament opener. The Liverpool full-back is the heartbeat of Clarke's system, and his form and leadership will be central to Scotland's ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Haiti will look to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland's Wilson Isidor to provide quality in the final third. Striker Frantzdy Pierrot leads the attack in the projected XI, with the Haitian side showing they can be dangerous on the counter after a 4-0 friendly win over New Zealand earlier this month.

Group C also contains Brazil and Morocco, meaning both Haiti and Scotland know that points from this opener could prove decisive. Neither side can afford to fall behind in the standings at this early stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Haiti vs Scotland, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Haiti vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne has named a projected XI that includes goalkeeper Johny Placide behind a back four of Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience, Ricardo Ade, and Hannes Delcroix. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Danley Jean Jacques are named in midfield alongside Josue Casimir and Ruben Providence, with Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Haitian squad ahead of this fixture.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke names Angus Gunn in goal, with Andrew Robertson and Aaron Hickey as the full-backs. John Souttar and Grant Hanley form the central defensive partnership. Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson start in midfield alongside Ben Doak and Ryan Christie, with Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland named as the forward pairing. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Scottish squad at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Haiti head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 friendly defeat to Peru on June 6, following a commanding 4-0 win over New Zealand three days earlier. The five-game run also includes a 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 0-1 loss to Tunisia in March, as well as a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Nicaragua in November 2025. Haiti scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games.

Scotland arrive in better recent form, with three wins and two losses from their last five. They beat Bolivia 4-0 on June 6 and defeated Curacao 4-1 on May 30, scoring eight goals across those two friendlies alone. Their losses came against Ivory Coast (0-1) and Japan (0-1) in March. The campaign-defining result in this run remains the 4-2 World Cup qualifying win over Denmark in November 2025 that secured their place at this tournament. Scotland scored 12 goals and conceded four across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Haiti and Scotland. This fixture at Gillette Stadium on June 13 represents a rare encounter between the two nations on the international stage.

Standings

In Group C, Haiti currently sit second and Scotland fourth ahead of their opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: