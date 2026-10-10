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Mohamed Saeed

Manchester United player ratings vs Tottenham Hotspur: Bryan Mbeumo strikes but late drama denies Michael Carrick victory

Manchester United
Player ratings
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
B. Mbeumo
M. Carrick

Manchester United shared the spoils in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Bryan Mbeumo's second-half strike looked to have secured the points before a frantic finish saw Spurs snatch a late equaliser.

A tactically dense encounter at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 stalemate as Manchester United failed to capitalise on a man advantage late in the game. Following a cagey first half where both sides nullified each other's primary passing lanes, the match ignited in the 73rd minute when Bryan Mbeumo found the breakthrough for the hosts after excellent work from Matheus Cunha.

The tactical shape shifted significantly following Rodrigo Bentancur's dismissal for the visitors, which theoretically should have allowed United to control the transition. However, the lack of clinical finishing and a failure to sustain pressure against ten men proved costly.

Despite United managing four shots on target and maintaining an even share of possession, they were undone in the dying embers of stoppage time. Dominic Solanke, who had battled tirelessly as a lone outlet, eventually found the equaliser in the 92nd minute, punishing a momentarily disorganised United backline. For Michael Carrick, it represents two points dropped in a game where his side had the tools to see out the result.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens - 6/10

    Relatively untroubled for long periods, Lammens recorded two saves but will be disappointed to have conceded so late. His distribution was functional, helping United maintain 50% possession, yet he lacked the commanding presence to sweep up the danger leading to Solanke's equaliser.

    Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

    The Argentine was United's most proactive defender, frequently stepping out of the line to break up Spurs' build-up. He contributed to the team's 25 interceptions and was disciplined.

    Leny Yoro - 6/10

    A composed 59-minute shift from the youngster. He dealt well with the physical threat of Solanke and used the ball intelligently before being replaced as part of a tactical reshuffle. His positioning ensured Spurs were limited to an xG of 1.56 despite their late pressure.

    Harry Maguire - 6/10

    Maguire was dominant in the air, contributing to United winning seven aerial challenges. He provided a solid block against Spurs' direct attacks but, alongside his teammates, he lost the crucial marker during the chaotic sequence that led to the 92nd-minute equaliser.

    Luke Shaw - 6/10

    Shaw offered his typical progressive passing from deep but was booked in the 96th minute as United struggled to contain the late surge. He played 89 minutes, helping to shut down the Tottenham flanks for the majority of the afternoon.

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    Midfield

    Youri Tielemans - 5/10

    The Belgian failed to dictate the tempo as he would have liked. Substituted at the hour mark, he struggled to cope with the high-intensity press of Gallagher and Bergvall, often forced into safe backwards passes rather than incisive verticality.

    Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

    The standout in the engine room, Mainoo showed exceptional maturity to navigate tight spaces. He was vital in ensuring United stayed level in the pass count (388 passes total) and provided the defensive cover that allowed the front four to remain aggressive.

    Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

    A frustrating afternoon for the captain. While he occupied clever pockets of space, his final ball lacked its usual precision. He was the focal point of the attack but was unable to register a goal or assist.

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    Attack

    Matheus Cunha - 7/10

    The creative spark for United. Cunha provided the vital assist for Mbeumo's goal in the 73rd minute and was a constant threat with his ball-carrying. He was arguably the best player on the pitch before being replaced in the final minutes.

    Amad Diallo - 6/10

    Diallo showed flashes of brilliance on the wing but lacked consistency. He was part of the initial attacking unit that forced Spurs into early defensive work, but he was hooked after 59 minutes to bring on fresh legs.

    Bryan Mbeumo - 8/10

    The goalscorer. Mbeumo took his chance expertly in the 73rd minute, showing the clinical edge that United otherwise lacked. His movement off the shoulder of the defenders caused issues all afternoon, justifying his start in this high-stakes fixture.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Diogo Dalot - 5/10

    Came on in the 59th minute but struggled to match the intensity of the game. He received a yellow card in the 96th minute and was part of the defensive lapse for the equaliser.

    Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

    Provided a different profile up front for the final 30 minutes. He held the ball up well but didn't manage to test Kinsky in the Tottenham goal.

    Carlos Baleba - 6/10

    Brought energy to the midfield for the final half-hour, helping to manage the game after the Spurs red card, though he couldn't prevent the late goal.

    Ayden Heaven - N/A

    A very late introduction in the 96th minute.

    Marcus Rashford - N/A

    Introduced in the 96th minute, too late to impact the scoreline.

    Michael Carrick - 5/10

    Carrick will face questions over his game management, as his side appeared to invite pressure while leading 1-0 against ten men, ultimately allowing the situation to unravel. His team looked tactically sound for much of the match but lacked the ruthlessness required to kill the game off.

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Atletico Madrid
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