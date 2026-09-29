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Manchester City 'discovered guilty verdict' before launching £440 million summer transfer spree
Secret findings revealed
The bombshell ruling against Man City was reportedly delivered to the club months before it became public knowledge, with ESPN quoting inside sources who claim that senior figures were first notified of the independent panel's decision back in July.
While the guilty verdict concerning 114 of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations was only announced on Friday, club chiefs were allegedly aware of their fate long before embarking on a massive spending spree.
City adopted an aggressive approach in the transfer market, securing seven senior signings at a cost of more than £440 million before the official announcement.
- AFP
Record-breaking transfer window
City shattered their own transfer record twice during the window. They agreed a deal for Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m on July 2, officially signing him on July 23. This was followed by the joint-British-record addition of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125m. The arrivals of Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan, Jeremy Monga, and Geronimo Rulli brought the total summer expenditure to around £440m. The club declined to comment on the timeline of events when approached on Tuesday.
Maintaining club innocence
The club have consistently maintained their innocence since the charges were first announced in February 2023 and intend to appeal. A statement issued on Friday read: "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC's position remains consistent with the club's statement of February 2023. The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence."
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What happens next?
Premier League fans now face a prolonged wait to discover what exact sanctions will be imposed on City. Chief executive Ferran Soriano hinted at a lengthy appeals process during a recent meeting in Copenhagen. With potential penalties ranging from significant fines and transfer embargoes to points deductions or outright relegation, the unprecedented legal battle is far from over.
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