Man Utd women's player ratings vs Wolfsburg: Defensive disasters for Maya Le Tissier, Jayde Riviere & Safia Middleton-Patel as Red Devils crash to defeat despite Melvine Malard's best efforts

Weathering an early storm which saw Wolfsburg’s Svenja Huth hit the crossbar, United took the lead when Fridolina Rolfo headed home after some excellent work from Melvine Malard down the left. However, the Frauen-Bundesliga side were level three minutes later when Red Devils goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel cleared captain Maya Le Tissier’s backpass straight to Ella Peddemors, who found the net with a beautiful curling effort.

Two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg continued to cause United problems from set plays, taking the lead for the first time when a cleared free kick was kept alive by Peddemors, whose cross flew all the way in. The hosts then went 3-1 up when Beerensteyn cut out Julia Zigiotti Olme’s poor pass before finding the top corner with an incredible strike. But it was then Wolfsburg’s turn to make a mistake when midfielder Janina Minge’s short header was pounced upon by United striker Malard, who lobbed shot-stopper Stina Johannes in a breathless first half.

In the second half, Netherlands international Beerensteyn went close again when she latched onto Huth’s cross, but the Wolfsburg forward’s effort went just wide of the far post. However, the 29-year-old soon scored her second when she weaved her way into the box before slotting past Middleton-Patel from close range. United made a host of changes to try and force their way back into the affair but Stephan Lerch’s Wolfsburg eventually made it 5-2 when substitute Vivien Endemann latched onto Jayde Riviere’s costly backpass late on.

After losing their last two Women's Super League games against Aston Villa and Manchester City, either side of a 2-1 European win over Paris Saint-Germain, Marc Skinner's side need to pick themselves quickly after the international break.

GOAL rates United's players from Volkswagen Arena...