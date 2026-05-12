AFP
Man Utd plan shock transfer swoop for Real Madrid ‘outcast’ Federico Valverde as Blancos remain ‘furious’ with midfielder after Aurelien Tchouameni bust-up
Madrid heavyweight becomes shock target
According to The Mirror, Manchester United are reportedly looking to take advantage of the growing turmoil at Real Madrid by launching a shock bid for Valverde. The 27-year-old, long considered a cornerstone of the Blancos' midfield with 371 appearances to his name, has suddenly found himself an "outcast" following a physical confrontation on the training pitch. The incident with Tchouameni was severe enough to leave the Uruguayan requiring hospital treatment for a concussion. While the star issued a public statement and a grovelling apology, the damage at the club appears permanent.
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Tensions rise in the Spanish capital
Despite his public remorse, the hierarchies at Real Madrid are said to be "furious" with the two-time Champions League winner. The Spanish giants have seen their dressing room divide, though senior figures have firmly sided with the French midfielder, leading to calls for Valverde to be moved on during the upcoming summer transfer window. United are closely monitoring these developments as they seek to overhaul their own midfield options. Interestingly, the Red Devils had originally held an interest in Tchouameni himself, but he is understood to be reluctant to leave after receiving significant support during the fallout.
Old Trafford midfield revolution continues
The pursuit of the three-time Spanish champion fits into a broader strategy at Old Trafford as the club prepare for significant departures. Casemiro is expected to end his stay in Manchester, while Manuel Ugarte is also likely to be sold to the highest bidder to help fund new arrivals. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have identified several potential candidates to fill the void. Alongside Valverde, the English side have been linked with several other options, including Adam Wharton, Elliot Andersonand Carlos Baleba, as they look to build a more dynamic engine room for the upcoming campaign.
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Huge hurdles remain for transfer
Securing Valverde will not be easy, as his current contract runs until 2029, meaning Madrid will likely demand a fee well over £80 million ($108m) for his signature. However, a fresh start in the Premier League could become the ultimate solution if his bridge back to the first team remains completely burned.