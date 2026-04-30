Man Utd are ‘third choice’ for Marcus Rashford after showing ‘desperation to leave’ & England star has no future at Old Trafford amid £26m Barcelona transfer standoff

Quizzed on whether there is any future for Rashford at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, former United striker Saha - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Wiz Slots - said: “I think his time has passed.

“Some of the comments, some of those processes haven't been helpful for this reconciliation, I would say. I do think that based on the performance that he had with Barcelona, he showed that he wants to stay there as well.

“So coming back will be a bit like a third choice, not even a second, because I would think that he will try to go somewhere else. In my opinion, maybe I'm wrong. But based on what happened, he went to Aston Villa, that desperation to leave the club is maybe too much to see him coming back.

“Of course, the manager is not the same. The environment is probably not the same. The team is playing better. There is an element of rebirth there, but I doubt that every star will be aligned there.”