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Man Utd suffer transfer blow as Barcelona midfielder Gavi snubs Premier League move
United suffer major midfield setback
According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United have been dealt a major setback after Gavi snubbed a potential move to the Premier League. United manager Michael Carrick had targeted the 22-year-old to reinforce his midfield options ahead of the new campaign, with the club reportedly willing to meet a £35 million asking price.
However, Gavi has made it clear that he has absolutely no intention of leaving Barcelona. This rejection adds to the frustration of United supporters, who have watched their club spend a combined £85m on Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. The English side must now look elsewhere for a third midfielder before the window closes.
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Flick trust key to Barcelona stay
Gavi feels completely at home in Spain, having joined Barcelona at the age of 11 before making 119 league appearances since his debut in 2021. The midfielder recently lifted the World Cup with Spain, watching as an unused substitute during their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final in New York.
Despite the recent arrival of Rodri at Camp Nou, Barcelona view Gavi as a foundational piece of their sporting project under Hansi Flick. The German coach has been instrumental in helping the midfielder regain his confidence after a serious knee injury sidelined him for five months last season, and the player is eager to eventually claim the captain's armband.
Gavi speaks on injury struggles
Speaking about his recovery and his strong bond with Flick, Gavi highlighted the mental resilience required to return to the top level. "I have suffered a lot, unfortunately, in these last two years. It's football," Gavi explained. "They were serious injuries and you have to be mentally strong, and I have been. It's a strong point of mine. I'm at this level because of the mentality I have. It is not easy to play at this pace, coming from two serious injuries. I've done it and I'm proud. Luckily, the coach trusts me a lot. He's like a father to me. I am very grateful to him. It's not easy to get to play after this injury. He knows about my talent and mentality and that it's important for the team. He blindly trusts me."
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What next for Gavi and United?
Looking ahead, Barcelona plan to open negotiations over a new contract for Gavi in the coming months to solidify his status, despite his current deal running until 2030.
Meanwhile, United and Carrick must quickly pivot to alternative midfield targets as the transfer deadline approaches. The English side are also expected to prioritise signing a new left-back to complete their summer business.
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