Bold Man Utd 'one or two years' Premier League title prediction made as Michael Owen draws up transfer plan
Optimism building at the Theatre of Dreams
Several high-profile bosses, including the likes of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, have failed to get the Red Devils back on track, with consistency proving to be elusive across more than a decade.
Ruben Amorim is the latest to have been removed from the most prominent of coaching posts in English football, with the Portuguese being relieved of his duties in early 2026. He oversaw United’s worst finish in the Premier League era, as they tumbled to 15th in the 2024-25 campaign.
Carrick has taken over on an interim basis and overseen four successive victories. Champions League qualification is back on the cards, with United only six points adrift of second place as things stand. Cautious optimism is building again at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
Are Man Utd becoming title challengers again?
Ambitious plans to win another league title by 2028 have been drawn up, and Owen believes the Red Devils may be on track to hit that target. He admits that United look like title contenders at present, but are heading towards another big summer.
Former United striker Owen - speaking in association with casino.org, where he is now the UK ambassador for the online casino comparison site - told GOAL when asked what is needed in order to restore domestic dominance: “Even though they are doing really well, it’s not just what can you add to this team to make it have a chance of winning something. We all know Casemiro is leaving. We all think they need players still. There is also the question mark about Bruno Fernandes and whether he will stay. It could be that this team, this summer, still has a fair bit of surgery on it. It’s hard to say.
“In its current guise, the current team and the way they are playing at the moment, they could end up being second or third in the league at the end of the season. If the league started tomorrow, you couldn’t rule them out of having a real fighting chance of challenging for the league - the way they are playing, the way Liverpool are playing, the way City are playing. In general, their seasons have been pretty poor and it’s going to be a low points total winning the league this season. You couldn’t rule it out the way they are playing at the moment.”
What do Man Utd need from the summer transfer window?
Owen added on recruitment business, with speculation already building ahead of the next transfer window: “They probably still need one or two players. And if they lose Casemiro and maybe even Fernandes, they are two really important players. There is all the balance of bringing age down etc. It’s incredible.
“I’ve said it to loads of people, Manchester United - even when they were in the doldrums - it will turn and once it turns, it might take another year, it might take two months, someone will get it right. It is too much of a juggernaut to keep underperforming and when it turns, it will gather pace like no tomorrow. That could happen.
“People think they are miles away, well if they keep doing what they are doing and have a good summer behind them, they might not be miles away and it might only take a year or two to win a league - rather than five, six, seven years like some people are predicting.
“It’s fascinating at the moment. While they have got the momentum, I would advise to keep rolling with it. You want to change the manager and things now? Wow, you are asking for trouble after all those years.”
Next Man Utd manager: Permanent appointment on the way
United will not make a decision on Carrick’s future until the end of the season, with more experienced heads still being linked with a permanent role at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are, however, brimming with confidence at present and are piecing together blueprints for the future that include title challenges and the construction of a stunning new stadium.
