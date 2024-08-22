Manuel-Ugarte(C) Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd's midfield solution?! Red Devils close in on deal to sign Manuel Ugarte after agreeing personal terms with PSG star

M. UgarteManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Manuel Ugarte after a "positive" meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • United up the ante to sign Ugarte
  • Want a loan deal with an obligation to buy
  • Have been involved in positive negotiations with PSG
