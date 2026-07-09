Revealed: Why Man Utd are in race against time to sell Marcus Rashford before August 8 deadline

Man United have set a clear target to arrange a permanent transfer for Rashford before they fly out to Ireland on August 8, according to The Sun. The squad is scheduled to travel to Dublin directly from Gothenburg, following their friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain, to begin a crucial phase of their summer preparations.

The club has identified August 9 as the date by which all World Cup participants should technically be available for club duties. With Rashford currently involved in international action, United effectively have a narrow window to facilitate a clean break for the 28-year-old.







