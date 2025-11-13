Man Utd, Man City & Juventus warned €80m not enough to land Sporting CP star in January due to crucial release clause detail

Juventus, now led by new CEO Damien Comolli, already have a plan to bring Hjulmand to Turin, but only in the summer. The Bianconeri’s financial situation also makes an early move impossible. The club, still recovering from the fallout of tax and legal troubles that drained their coffers, must first offload players or restructure contracts before making a serious bid.

Reports in Portugal suggest Juve will have to sell one or two key players and possibly resolve the situation surrounding Dusan Vlahovic, their highest-paid earner and in the final year of his contract. The Serbian striker could either leave to free up space on the wage bill or agree to a reduced salary to enable new signings.

Additionally, Juve are hoping that Douglas Luiz’s €30m (£26m/$35m) clause in his Nottingham Forest loan deal will be activated, providing crucial funds for a summer transfer push. Juventus previously offered between €30m and €40m for Hjulmand, a figure Sporting immediately rejected, but Comolli is expected to return with an improved bid once the window opens.

Leoes are prepared to open talks next summer but only on their terms. Between June 1 and June 15, Hjulmand’s €80m release clause becomes active, but the club is reportedly open to negotiating for a figure closer to €50m.

The 26-year-old’s value has soared since joining Sporting from Lecce, thanks to his strong performances in the Liga Portugal and Europe. This season alone, he has contributed two goals and one assist in 11 league appearances, with his commanding presence and leadership earning praises from teammates and coaches alike.

Hjulmand has publicly expressed no desire to leave mid-season and remains committed to Sporting’s title challenge. But his future beyond 2025 appears increasingly uncertain, as Europe’s elite prepare for a fierce bidding war.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!