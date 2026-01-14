Getty Images Sport
Man Utd have money to spend! Red Devils could enter January transfer market - but reasons revealed why they won't
United won't spend for Carrick this month
United are unlikely to make any new signings during the January transfer window, despite having the financial capacity to do so, The Sun reports. Reports indicate that while the club has access to funds through a revolving credit facility and had even prepared to meet a massive £65m release clause for winger Semenyo, the hierarchy has decided to stick to a rigid long-term strategy, clearing the way for Manchester City to snap him up in January. This decision comes as Michael Carrick takes the reins at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season, tasked with steadying the ship without the aid of mid-season reinforcements.
The stance marks a firm rejection of the approach pushed by former head coach Ruben Amorim. Before his dismissal, Amorim had reportedly lobbied hard for a midfield addition in the winter window, a move that baffled senior United figures who felt the Portuguese coach was well aware of the club’s strict budget cycles. Having spent over £250m on six signings last year, the board is determined to reserve their next significant investment for the summer, where they believe better value and specific targets will be available.
Summer targets already identified
While the winter window may be quiet, the plans for the summer are already well advanced. United have identified the defensive midfield position as a critical priority. The club is reportedly tracking a quartet of high-potential talents to fill this void: Nottingham Forest linchpin Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton enforcer Carlos Baleba, and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.
These targets align with a shift towards younger, dynamic profiles capable of growing with the team. The refusal to act now, despite the funds being there, suggests a discipline that has been lacking in previous years. Historical precedents support this inactivity; United notably did not provide funds for signings during the interim tenures of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 or Ralf Rangnick in 2022, even when the latter urged for attacking reinforcements following the unavailability of Mason Greenwood.
Internal solutions boost Carrick's hand
Instead of new faces, Carrick will rely on a wave of returning stars to bolster his squad. The 44-year-old, who spent Tuesday at the Carrington training complex preparing for his first game in charge against Manchester City this weekend, is set to welcome back key attackers Amad and Bryan Mbeumo from the Africa Cup of Nations. Their return adds vital depth to the forward line without the need for transfer fees.
Furthermore, the injury crisis that plagued Amorim’s final weeks - forcing him to field nine defensive players in his last match against Leeds - is easing significantly. Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire all returned from lay-offs last week. Currently, Matthijs de Ligt is the only major injury concern, though Noussair Mazraoui remains on international duty with Morocco. With the schedule lightened following their FA Cup elimination by Brighton, the club believes the current squad has enough "versatile" options to navigate the rest of the campaign.
The Casemiro and Ugarte conundrum
The decision to wait until summer, however, leaves Carrick with a complex midfield puzzle to solve. The squad possesses only three specialist central midfielders: Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and the returning Mainoo. There are growing concerns over Casemiro’s suitability for a high-intensity 4-2-3-1 system, with fears the Brazilian would be exposed defensively. Now 33 and turning 34 next month, he is expected to be released when his contract expires in June.
Ugarte’s form also poses a headache. The Uruguayan has started nine games in all competitions this term, but United have won just one of them. He was only recalled to the starting lineup when Amad and Mbeumo departed for AFCON, highlighting his slide down the pecking order. With Mainoo possibly making his first Premier League start since May 11 in the upcoming Manchester derby, the pressure will be on the academy graduate to glue the midfield together until the summer spending spree finally arrives.
