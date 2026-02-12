Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says 'sorry that my choice of language has offended some people' after migrant claims

The billionaire Manchester United co-owner, who resides in Monaco, has been urged to apologise after giving an interview to Sky News where he said: "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people."

Starmer called Ratcliffe's comments "offensive and wrong" and told the Manchester United co-owner to apologise. Burnham also spoke out about Ratcliffe's words, describing them as "inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory" and calling on the 73-year-old to retract his comments.