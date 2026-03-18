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Man Utd told to sign Brazilian star by Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as Red Devils eye midfield replacement
Molineux star represents a high-value target
As United look to fill the void left by the Brazilian veteran's imminent departure, they have turned their full attention to Molineux. Andre has been identified as a prime candidate to bolster the midfield, having impressed since joining from Fluminense in August 2024 for £21 million. Despite his strong performances, Wolves currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, and it is believed a bid of roughly £35m would be enough to tempt a sale - a valuation that could drop significantly should the club fail to escape relegation, making him an even more attractive proposition for the Red Devils.
Dressing room endorsements for Andre
The pursuit of the Wolves ace has been bolstered by significant backing from within the United first-team squad. The Sun reports that Casemiro himself has recommended his compatriot to club chiefs, believing the former Fluminense man has exactly what is required to succeed in Manchester.
Captain Fernandes is also said to be a fan of the midfielder, while former Wolves star Matheus Cunha has also tipped Andre for a move to a top European club. These endorsements have moved Andre up the shortlist as United look to bring in at least two new central midfielders during the upcoming transfer window.
Competition for Wolves midfielder
While Andre’s stock remains high, United are not the only European heavyweight monitoring his situation. Both Liverpool and Bayern Munich have previously been credited with an interest in the Brazilian international, who has earned 13 caps for his country but was an omission from the latest Selecao squad ahead of the upcoming international break.
Alternative targets on the radar
While Andre is a key name on the list, United are keeping their options open as they prepare for a busy summer under the new sporting structure. The club has also been linked with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as they search for domestic-proven talent.
Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is another name frequently mentioned in recruitment circles at Old Trafford. With a brutal clearout expected to raise funds and free up space in the squad, the midfield remains the priority area for reinforcement as the club looks to provide more support for Fernandes in the final third.
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