Man Utd told to sign Borussia Dortmund star to replace Bryan Mbeumo & Amad Diallo during AFCON absence

Against that backdrop, former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has urged United to consider a bold January move for Dortmund winger Adeyemi. The 22-year-old has long been linked with a Premier League switch and was close to joining Napoli before that deal collapsed. Hamann believes Adeyemi’s profile makes him an ideal short-term solution and a long-term asset.

Speaking in an interview with JeffBet, he said: "Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund is always talked about in Germany. He's a player I could see making a move to the Premier League. He nearly went to Napoli, but that fell through. Adeyemi has been the only consistent thing at Dortmund recently, and he would do well in the Premier League. He's very physical for his height and incredibly fast, no one can catch him. Every club needs pace, and he could play for pretty much any side."

Convincing Dortmund to part with Adeyemi mid-season would be no simple task. He remains a key figure in a side undergoing its own period of transition and is viewed as one of their most dependable performers.

Hamann added: "Man United could look at bringing Adeyemi in January, Mbeumo and Diallo have gone to AFCON, but it will be hard to get Dortmund to sell him because he's so important to them."

