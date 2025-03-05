Man Utd blasted for not signing ‘guarantee’ Harry Kane as club legend tells ‘struggling’ Rasmus Hojlund they ‘can’t afford to wait’ for him and must sign new striker in summer transfer window
Manchester United’s transfer strategy has been questioned, with the Red Devils told they should have signed “guarantee” of goals Harry Kane.
- Red Devils were heavily linked with striker
- Invested in alternative attacking options
- Still lacking a spark in final third of the field