Man Utd snubbed by Aurelien Tchouameni and Real Madrid as midfielder's new salary revealed

The path to this renewal has been remarkably smooth, largely due to the clear intent shown by both parties. This internal harmony stands in stark contrast to the external noise generated by interest from the Premier League. Specifically, United made attempts to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford, but Madrid refused to even listen to offers for their midfield general.

The Red Devils were reportedly made aware quite early in their pursuit that any movement would be in vain. There has never been any consideration of a transfer from the player's side or the club's board. Tchouameni has communicated at all times that his only desire was to continue and expand his bond with Madrid, as he feels completely identified with the club, the city, and the values of the institution.