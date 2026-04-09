Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea set to do battle for Morgan Rogers as Aston Villa set transfer asking price

According to The Times, Aston Villa have slapped a price tag in excess of £80 million ($108m) on Rogers as they brace themselves for a flurry of bids. The 23-year-old has registered 24 goals and 23 assists for Villa across all competitions since the beginning of last season to cement his status as one of the Premier League's finest midfielders. His stock is expected to rise even further as he prepares to represent England at the upcoming World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

The high valuation is partly driven by a sell-on clause negotiated when Rogers joined from Middlesbrough for £15m in February 2024. The Championship side are entitled to 20 per cent of the profit from any future sale, meaning Villa must hold out for a premium fee to ensure they maximize their own returns. Having tied the player down to a new contract until 2031 without a release clause, the Midlands club are in a strong negotiating position.



