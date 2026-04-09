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Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea set to do battle for Morgan Rogers as Aston Villa set transfer asking price
Villa set massive valuation for England star
According to The Times, Aston Villa have slapped a price tag in excess of £80 million ($108m) on Rogers as they brace themselves for a flurry of bids. The 23-year-old has registered 24 goals and 23 assists for Villa across all competitions since the beginning of last season to cement his status as one of the Premier League's finest midfielders. His stock is expected to rise even further as he prepares to represent England at the upcoming World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.
The high valuation is partly driven by a sell-on clause negotiated when Rogers joined from Middlesbrough for £15m in February 2024. The Championship side are entitled to 20 per cent of the profit from any future sale, meaning Villa must hold out for a premium fee to ensure they maximize their own returns. Having tied the player down to a new contract until 2031 without a release clause, the Midlands club are in a strong negotiating position.
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Financial pressures could force a sale
Despite their desire to keep Rogers, Villa may find it difficult to turn down a massive offer due to ongoing financial sustainability concerns. The club reported significant losses of £120.3m and £85.9m in successive seasons, and while they posted a profit last term, that was largely due to the one-off sale of the women’s team and the "Warehouse" entertainment venue. A recent UEFA report highlighted the club's underlying financial challenges, suggesting that selling a high-value asset might be the most "straightforward way" to avoid future rule breaches.
Rogers himself is understood to be open to a move to an elite club. While he has excelled at Villa Park, the prospect of joining a side consistently challenging for the Premier League title and competing in the Champions League is a significant draw for the versatile attacker as he enters the prime of his career.
Arsenal and Man Utd eye left-sided reinforcements
Both Arsenal and United have identified the left flank as a priority area for improvement this summer. For Arsenal, the potential arrival of Rogers could signal the beginning of the end for Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli. Trossard, now 31, has struggled for consistency in the latter half of the campaign and has only one year remaining on his current deal. Meanwhile, Martinelli’s future remains subject to speculation, with the club weighing up whether to offer him a long-term contract or utilize him as a squad player.
United are also keen to bolster their attacking options and see Rogers’ ability to play out wide or in central midfield as a major asset. The Red Devils are planning a significant overhaul of their midfield department, and Rogers fits the profile of the young, dynamic, and homegrown talent that the INEOS-led recruitment department is prioritising.
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Potential summer saga
Chelsea remain firmly in the hunt having tracked Rogers for over a year. With three of the "Big Six" now officially in the running, the battle for the Villa man is set to be one of the defining stories of the summer transfer window.