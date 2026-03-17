‘They’ll be knocking on the door’ - Morgan Rogers transfer prediction as Aston Villa fight to keep hold of £100m-rated Chelsea & Man Utd-linked star

Quizzed on whether there is fear at Villa Park regarding Rogers’ future, Gray - speaking in association with BetSelect.co.uk - told GOAL: “Well, obviously there is. I don't think they'll sell Morgan before the summer. I think that's a given. I think Villa already lost Jacob Ramsey last year, a really talented young footballer, as we're seeing now in Newcastle, because of financial regulations that said he was a home-grown player so we had to get rid of him. It took £40 million for him, but they still lost a fantastic player who would have been invaluable right now when you consider how many injuries Villa have had in that midfield department.

“So I think for Morgan it's a big decision because I know he's talented. We see that on a weekly basis. I know he wants to succeed. I can see that. He has an amazing talent that others would love to get hold of. No doubt about that.

“It would take a lot of money to shift him, that's one thing. And it depends how persuasive Unai Emery can be in keeping him. I'd say to him, ‘listen, we're going to go forward, we're moving forward, look at the improvement we've made in the last two years and look where we're playing now - we're up in Champions League positions, we could be Champions League next year, although that's not certain at the moment, the way things are, the way they're playing’.

“But if they can convince him that his future lies at Villa Park, that would be great. But there's absolutely no doubt they'll be knocking on the door for him, because he's hugely talented.”