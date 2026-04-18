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Man Utd weigh up shock move for Leeds United star after Michael Carrick left impressed with individual display at Old Trafford
United consider Tanaka after Old Trafford display
Manchester United are assessing the possibility of signing Leeds midfielder Tanaka following his recent performance at Old Trafford. TEAMtalk claim the Japan international has emerged as a surprise option as the club explores midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer window.
Tanaka impressed during Leeds’ 2-1 Premier League victory over United, a result that marked the Yorkshire club’s first league win at Old Trafford since 1981. Operating in midfield, he helped Leeds gain control of large periods of the match as Daniel Farke’s side disrupted United’s rhythm. The report stated that the performance caught the attention of United’s interim head coach Michael Carrick, who is said to have been particularly impressed with Tanaka’s influence in midfield.
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Carrick impressed by midfield performance
Reports indicate Carrick was impressed by how Tanaka handled United’s midfield during the encounter at Old Trafford. The Japanese international, alongside captain Ethan Ampadu, is said to have gained the upper hand in central areas during much of the match. That display has led to internal discussions at United about whether the midfielder could become a viable target as the club looks to strengthen in the centre of the pitch. United are not alone in monitoring the situation. Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Everton are also believed to be tracking Tanaka’s situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
Midfield reinforcement remains a priority
United’s midfield has been under scrutiny throughout the season, with inconsistency and injuries forcing regular changes in the centre of the park. The club is expected to explore several options as part of its summer recruitment strategy.
Tanaka joined Leeds in 2024 after spells in Germany and Japan and quickly became an important figure during their promotion campaign before returning to the Premier League. The 27-year-old is under contract at Elland Road until 2028, which gives Leeds a strong negotiating position should formal interest materialise. However, earlier reports suggested the Whites had previously been open to offers in the region of £15 million, though the club are now considering a new contract as his value rises.
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Summer window likely to determine Tanaka future
United are expected to finalise their transfer priorities once their managerial situation becomes clearer and plans for next season are confirmed. Carrick is currently in interim charge and remains among the candidates to lead the club on a longer-term basis.
For Leeds, attention remains on securing their Premier League status before the end of the campaign. Tanaka’s future may only become clearer once the summer transfer window approaches and clubs begin formal negotiations.