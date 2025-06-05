Real Madrid's 2025 summer transfer priorities: Endrick and Rodrygo need moving on to make room for teenage star Franco Mastantuono

Los Blancos have already begun making moves in the market, but could still do with re-jigging their attack and clearing out some big names

Real Madrid mean business this summer. There were three glaring items on the Blancos' to-do list heading into the off-season, and they have moved through them mightily quickly. The first was a new manager; hello, Xabi Alonso. The second was a new centre-back who could be a long-term face of the backline; welcome to Madrid, Dean Huijsen. The third was a new Galactico, a statement signing who could do many things very well, and embody the Madrid aura that this club craves; get ready to learn Spanish, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But Madrid aren't done there. They may have checked off their post-season priorities, but there are still some moves to be made if they are to hunt down both Barcelona in La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The obvious issue is the crowded attack, which features Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, among others. There are too many forwards with similar skillsets in the Madrid squad, and at least one has to go. Elsewhere, there are needs for reinforcement at left-back while another midfielder - if only for the legs - would also be mightily handy.

It's a good thing, then, that this is Madrid, where money doesn't seem to matter and the pull is relentless. Los Blancos proved with the luring of Alexander-Arnold away from Liverpool that they can get who they want, when they want, and they will need to showcase that again before the summer is out.

GOAL looks at some of the moves Madrid need to make in the transfer market as they aim to become European football's top dogs once again...