Man City target Omar Marmoush was REJECTED by Nottingham Forest during summer window - with Nuno Espirito Santo telling Evangelos Marinakis to drop pursuit of £50m striker
Manchester City target Omar Marmoush, who is now valued at £50m ($62m), was reportedly rejected by Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reds considered an approach in 2024
- Opted against move for Egyptian frontman
- He could still end up in the Premier League