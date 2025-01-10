Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Man City target Omar Marmoush was REJECTED by Nottingham Forest during summer window - with Nuno Espirito Santo telling Evangelos Marinakis to drop pursuit of £50m striker

O. MarmoushManchester CityNottingham ForestPremier LeagueTransfersEintracht FrankfurtBundesliga

Manchester City target Omar Marmoush, who is now valued at £50m ($62m), was reportedly rejected by Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

  • Reds considered an approach in 2024
  • Opted against move for Egyptian frontman
  • He could still end up in the Premier League
