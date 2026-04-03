Man City table new contract offer for Rodri amid Real Madrid transfer interest

The speculation has been fuelled by Rodri’s own honest assessment of his career goals. The midfielder did little to quiet the rumours linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodri said: "I have one year left on my contract, there will be a point where we will have to sit down and talk." When specifically pressed on the interest from Real Madrid, he added: "You can't turn down the best clubs in the world.

"I would like to return to La Liga - I still follow it. I hadn’t planned to play outside of Spain, but City came up. The Premier League is my weakness and a thrilling league, but it is a very demanding league. It pushes you to the limit. I’ve been there seven years now and I’m noticing that time is passing. But for now I am very happy there.”