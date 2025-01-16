Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Man City agree Omar Marmoush deal! Pep Guardiola's side secure Eintracht Frankfurt striker on five-year contract

O. MarmoushManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaP. Guardiola

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Omar Marmoush with the Egyptian set to sign a five-year contract.

  • Man City have agreed on a fee for Marmoush
  • Striker will be offered a five-year deal
  • City have already signed Reis and Khusanov in January
