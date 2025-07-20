Man City losing another Treble winner! Ederson agrees transfer terms as Brazilian goalkeeper prepares to swap Premier League giants for Galatasaray

Ederson has agreed personal terms to join Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray, who have now started negotiations with Manchester City over the goalkeeper's transfer fee. The Brazilian custodian is all set to exit Etihad Stadium after eight years, where he won multiple trophies including six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Ederson agrees to join Galatasaray

Negotiations have begun with Man City

Brazilian had offers from Saudi Pro League clubs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below