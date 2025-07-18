Galatasaray submit €3m bid for Man City goalkeeper Ederson after Premier League giants are linked with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Manchester City have reportedly been approached by Galatasaray with a €3 million (£2.6m/$3.5m) offer for goalkeeper Ederson as the Turkish giants are interested in luring the experienced Brazilian away from the Etihad. The Super Lig title holders believe Ederson is the right fit as they are searching for a long-term successor to Fernando Muslera.

