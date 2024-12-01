Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi feature as PSV batter Utrecht to extend lead atop Eredivisie

GettyTom HindleMalik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi feature as PSV batter Utrecht to extend lead atop EredivisieM. TillmanR. PepiPSV EindhovenFC Utrecht vs PSV EindhovenFC UtrechtEredivisieMalik Tillman played every minute, while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench in a 5-2 win for the Dutch League leaders Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMalik Tillman played every minute in 5-2 winRicardo Pepi came off the bench to replace Luuk de JongPSV extend Eredivisie lead to eight pointsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱