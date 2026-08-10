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Will Luka Modric & Snoop Dogg be celebrating? Swansea legend Lee Trundle explains why shrewd appointments & smart transfer business can deliver Premier League return
Rap superstar & Ballon d'Or winner are investors
The Red Dragons have been making plenty of noise ever since Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac completed their stunning takeover at the Racecourse Ground in 2021. A meteoric rise has taken them from the National League and into the Championship.
Swansea finished four places and seven points behind Wrexham last season, with both sides missing out on tickets for the play-off lottery. With two extra spots up for the grabs this term - as the top eight push for promotion - ambitious plans are being drawn up at opposing ends of Wales.
Rap superstar Snoop attended his first Swans game in 2025-26, having become a minority stakeholder, while Ballon d’Or-winning Real Madrid icon Modric - who has signed a new contract with AC Milan at 40 years of age - is another to have bought into an exciting project.
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Can Swansea deliver for Modric & Snoop Dogg?
Trundle is convinced that famous board members can be given something to shout about, with the Swansea cult hero - speaking in association with Eagle Predict - telling GOAL when asked if a top-flight return is possible for a club that tumbled into the Championship back in 2018: “I do think with [Vitor] Matos coming in now, he's been brilliant around the place. I think this is the first time that we've had a fan base that have not been split. Even over the past years, for me it's probably been 50-50 when I'm out and about in the city and I hear people talk. But with the gaffer now, everyone's behind him.
“I think the signings that we're making, even though they're probably not household names and a lot of people in football wouldn't know them, we've done well with them over the years to unearth them players.
“What I like that we've done this season, we haven't gone out and bought eight or nine players to pad the squad out. We're looking at bringing someone in for £6 million, someone in for £5 million, where we haven't done that before.
“So hopefully these lads will come in, get a start and a place. And as I've said before, with them two play-off spots opening up as well, I do think it'll be an exciting season and I think that we will be up and around there as well.”
Cult hero excited by the potential in South Wales
Trundle added on Swansea boasting the potential to match Wrexham's, with it merely a case of unlocking that: “There is, and I think we've had a taste of it as well. We went to the Premier League and everyone probably thought it was going to be a one-season wonder and we managed to stay in there for seven years.
“And for a club the size of Swansea to stay in there and not only compete, but go and win a major trophy in the League Cup and go into the Europa League and to be playing teams like Valencia and Napoli, it was surreal to see where the club had gone to. So we have tasted that in recent years and that's where the club want to get back to.
“With the owners coming in, not only Snoop Dogg and Modric, but the other owners who have come in have been unbelievable and they want to push the club forward as well. They're involved on a day-to-day basis.
“Even though they're not over here, it'll be by the phone and they'll be communicating every single day. They're a group that want to see the club back in the Premier League and that's what the fans want to hear.”
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Swansea fixtures 2026-27: Championship opener & Wrexham derby
Swansea have already crashed out of the Carabao Cup this season - a competition they won back in 2013 - with a narrow 1-0 first-round defeat being suffered at the hands of Tom Brady’s Birmingham.
They will be hoping to get their Championship campaign off to a winning start away at Stoke on Saturday, while a first derby date of 2026-27 will see Wrexham pay a visit to the Swansea.com Stadium on September 5.
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