Luis Enrique ghosts his players! PSG boss celebrates Champions League heroes out to celebrate his birthday but doesn't show after Bayern Munich win

If anyone at PSG deserves to be celebrated this week, it is Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach orchestrated a stunning two-legged victory against European powerhouse Bayern ahead of his birthday on Friday. After overpowering Vincent Kompany's side 5-4 in the first leg in Paris, the reigning continental champions completed the job in Munich on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembele's early goal put the French club in control of the affair, rendering Harry Kane's late strike for the hosts a mere consolation.

A second straight Champions League final appearance is a testament to the impact PSG's Spanish coach has had, with his side closing in on yet another Ligue 1 title this season, too. Even before his planned celebration with the squad, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was singing his praises this week, saying after Wednesday's game: "Luis Enrique is truly our best asset, the best, my best decision. I spoke with him for the last 15 years about signing him. He's a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world, but also as a person. It's incredible how he handles the day-to-day operations, the players, everything, even the media, which in France isn't always easy, but he's fantastic."