Luciano Spalletti listening to Kenan Yildiz's advice on Juventus star's best position as new coach mulls over 'right, wrong and uncertain' choices ahead of Champions League test

Juventus parted ways with Igor Tudor last week after an uninspiring eight-game winless run, which saw the club fall behind the pack in the race for the Serie A title. Spalletti was swiftly appointed as the successor, signing a deal that runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. In his first press conference as Juve manager, the former Napoli head coach explained why he joined on an extremely short-term contract. "If I had not believed that this team has potential, despite difficult moments, why should I have accepted an eight-month contract? I believe I can do a nice job with them," he said. "It all passes from there. Desire, self-discipline to get important results, and I see the chance to fix some things. I don’t know the level, but clearly the aim is high for a club like Juventus, who want to get into the Champions League. We need to do a good job and get up to speed because the others run fast.”

In the interim, reserve team boss Massimo Brambilla guided the Old Lady to 3-1 victory over Udinese to bring an end to the winless streak. Then, they registered their second win on the bounce last weekend, a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cremonese in Spalletti's first game in charge.