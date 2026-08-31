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Could Liverpool sell £116m Florian Wirtz? German playmaker told when transfer talk will surface after struggling to crack the Premier League
How many goals has Wirtz scored for Liverpool?
Wirtz was being billed as a generational talent when leaving his homeland in a record-breaking deal. He had become a Bundesliga title winner at Bayer Leverkusen and was expected to take English football by storm - given the creative ability that he possesses.
A slow start was endured, though, as Liverpool stumbled out of the blocks in 2025-26 and never really broke into their stride. Wirtz managed just seven goals and as many assists for the Reds, with much more expected of him. Inevitably, plenty of uncomfortable questions have been asked of his value to the collective cause.
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When Liverpool could open themselves up to offers
Despite investing heavily in Wirtz, who is still searching for a spark at the start of 2026-27, Liverpool cannot wait forever for him to come good and two seasons may be all that he gets in order to earn a long-term future on Merseyside.
He may not be given that long, with Hamann - speaking in association with Betinia NJ - telling GOAL when asked what Wirtz needs from the current campaign and when exit rumours could surface: “He's got to start playing well. He has to start influencing the game.
“I think he's a player who floats. He's probably not got that respect from the other players that sometimes maybe he can stop defending, because I think you've got to give him certain liberties and a certain freedom, that you've got players who win the ball back for him. And the players don't mind doing it if when he does get the ball 10 times, six, seven, eight times, something's going to happen. That's just not the case.
“Now he's working very hard going backwards. I think sometimes he's doing too much. He wants to help the team because he sees that he can influence the game going forward. So I think the balance in his game has been wrong, but he will only get the respect of the players when he starts influencing the game going forward. He's not there to win balls, he's there to set up goals and score goals.
“I think there were maybe a handful of games where he did that last season. And it's simply not enough. And obviously, everybody's talking about the physical side of the Premier League. Yes, it's more physical. And some of the best players took some time to adapt. I think [Juan Sebastian] Veron came lauded as the best midfield player. I think he lasted one season and went back to Italy. So some just can't do it or don't want to do it.
“And obviously, the longer it goes on now, because I said the first two or three months, give him time. I said he's too good to fail. But once it went past Christmas, I said, I don't think he's going to crack it anymore because it's too long now. Because expectations are not getting any less.
“I think if he doesn't start playing well, he came off again in the first game after 60 minutes. I think if he doesn't start influencing games in the next three or four weeks, I think by the time we have that international break, which is longer this year, I think we have a lot of paper talk, a lot of discussions, whether the club should have bought him, which is obviously too late because he's there. And maybe him thinking, ‘well, maybe this is not for me’.
“I think something will happen because for a player of that magnitude, of that stature, the amount of money he costs, it's simply not enough. You've got to find a solution somehow, maybe even in winter, if things don't get better.”
No.10 or wide forward: What is Wirtz's best position?
Wirtz has sparked lively debate regarding his best position, with it still unclear whether he is a playmaking No.10 or a forward that would be more productive when lining up on the left and drifting inside.
Asked for his take on that discussion, Hamann - who became a Champions League winner during his time at Anfield - said: “I know everybody said how well he does in training and all this. And there does come a point, and I think the point was last year after Christmas, where somebody should have said, ‘listen lad, either you do it or in the summer, we see what's happening in the World Cup, maybe we've got to find a solution’. Because they can't wait forever.
“He was bought to be the main man. And I wouldn't blame it on the position that he plays on the left. I think a year earlier, I said in the summer he sees him as a number 10. But if you've got a number 10 who doesn't create the chances or doesn't score enough goals, then obviously somebody else has to play - especially with [Bradley] Barcola coming in. It's a tricky situation for players in England.”
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Liverpool 2026-27: Two points taken from opening games
Wirtz is tied to a long-term contract with Liverpool through to 2030. He will, however, need to improve quickly - adding greater end product to his game - in order for those terms to be honoured.
The Reds, who are now working under Spanish tactician Andoni Iraola, have been held to 2-2 draws with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in their opening two games of the 2026-27 campaign. They will be back in action on Friday when taking in a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich.
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