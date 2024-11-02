Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Mohamed Salah's unspeakably good! Egyptian's moment of magic sends Reds top as Dominik Szoboszlai & Alexis Mac Allister get completely overrun

The Reds rallied from a goal down to take full advantage in the title race, with their Egyptian forward coming up big when it mattered

Mohamed Salah was the hero once again as Liverpool recovered from a nightmare first-half against Brighton to claim a vital 2-1 win that sees them climb to the top of the table, fully capitalising on surprise defeats for both Manchester City and Arsenal.

If the Reds were expecting to cruise to victory, however, Brighton clearly hadn't read the script. After a fast-paced start from the hosts that saw Darwin Nunez denied by an incredible one-handed save from Bart Vebruggen, Anfield was silenced. Racing onto a deflected Karou Mitoma cut-back, Ferdi Kadioglu hammered in a juggernaut of a strike that smacked the far post and flew into the opposite corner to give the visitors a shock lead.

That should've served as the almighty kick up the proverbial that Liverpool needed to shake them into life but Brighton wouldn't relent - Caoimhin Kelleher stopped Georginio Rutter making it two before goalscorer Kadioglu wastefully volleyed over and then in-form Danny Welbeck bent a free-kick narrowly wide.

What a difference a goal makes. With nothing really going right for Liverpool, everything suddenly changed in the 69th minute as Cody Gakpo cut inside on his right foot and his dangerous cross ended up flicking off a Brighton head before nestling in Verbruggen's net for the equaliser.

Enter Salah. Having been kept quiet for most of the contest, the Egyptian sprung into life on the counter, cutting inside on his left foot and unleashing an unstoppable drive into the far corner. It was trademark Salah and another moment that saw their main man come up clutch.

Ultimately it wasn't vintage, free-flowing Liverpool for the most part but with City shockingly losing at Bournemouth - as well Arsenal throwing away more points - Arne Slot's team are sitting pretty at the top of the table, and that's all that matters.

