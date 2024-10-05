Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Virgil van Dijk's a colossus! Dutchman dominates & survives penalty scare - but Alisson injury could be devastating blow

The towering centre-back cruised through the 90 minutes, although the Reds are now likely to be without their No.1 goalkeeper for a while

The mark of champions? Liverpool eased to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace courtesy of an early strike from Diogo Jota as an assured defensive display guaranteed they would head into the international break top of the Premier League table.

The hosts couldn't get to grips with Arne Slot's side in the first half, with the dominant Reds breaking the deadlock after just nine minutes - Jota sneaking in to divert the ball past Dean Henderson after tidy work by Cody Gakpo on the left wing.

Palace came into the game more in the second period, with Alisson forced into making a couple of decent stops before he was frustratingly forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Virgil van Dijk, who strolled through the game and comfortably dealt with whatever Palace had to throw at him, rightly survived a penalty appeal midway through the second half and although Oliver Glasner's side will rue not taking their chances, it never felt like the Merseysiders were going to drop points here.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Selhurst Park...