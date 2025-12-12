With the Reds being linked with the likes of Semenyo, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, Saunders - speaking via Casino.org, the go-to platform helping British players in finding online casino sites - told GOAL when asked who should be lined up to fill Salah’s boots: "I don’t think you can replace him. Bear in mind, three-and-a-half months ago he won the PFA Player of the Year. He won the league with Liverpool, ended up with 34 goals. I actually said he was the best player in the world, four months ago, because it’s the toughest league in the world and he’s just won the vote of all the players as the Player of the Year.

"The club does need Mo Salah in the team, it’s so hard to replace him. There is no way Semenyo is as good as Mo Salah. It’s a different level. At one point we thought Son [Heung-min] at Tottenham would probably get a game for Liverpool if [Sadio] Mane went. If Salah goes, who do they get?

"You look at [Bukayo] Saka, maybe, but they [Arsenal] aren’t going to let him go. It’s players like that. It’s ‘are you going to produce every week, because Mo Salah produces every week?’

"For whatever reason this season he has not been the player he has been. I think it’s a bit premature at the moment to say ‘let’s get another player to replace him’. They will have to at some point. They will have players lined up."

