Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool told their ideal Mohamed Salah replacement is already in the Premier League as Reds are warned they must prepare for Trent Alexander-Arnold exit

M. SalahT. Alexander-ArnoldTransfersLiverpoolPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLiga

Ally McCoist has advised Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah with Jarrod Bowen and also warned the Reds of Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Salah & TAA nearing the end of their contracts
  • LFC urged to think about life beyond them
  • McCoist believes Bowen could replace Salah
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱