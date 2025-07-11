Liverpool to join Newcastle, Arsenal and Man Utd in Hugo Ekitike race?! Arne Slot's side consider another huge transfer swoop this summer after registering interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star H. Ekitike Liverpool Eintracht Frankfurt Premier League Bundesliga Transfers

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, joining Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for the French striker. The Reds have been impressed by the 23-year-old and are exploring a potential swoop as they weigh up attacking reinforcements amid uncertainty over a move for the Magpies' Alexander Isak.