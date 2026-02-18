Liverpool told to ignore Real Madrid star and sign Jarrod Bowen as Mohamed Salah replacement

Former Chelsea star and TV commentator Andy Townsend has claimed that Salah's form has been of concern, but the performances of his team-mates can't be ignored either.

Townsend told BOYLE Sports who offer the latest football odds: "Liverpool showed something in that second half against Manchester City. Playing towards The Kop, they started to apply pressure and squeeze City, press them to cause a few errors and back each other up. Once they start playing like that, they can still be a very good team but they’ve been too hot and cold this season.

"Let's be honest, they've had the Mohamed Salah situation before Christmas when he left to go to AFCON. He's come back now and he still hasn't got up to speed, really. I haven’t seen Mo Salah kick a ball in the way we know he can. He’s not been brilliant for some time now. Whether Mo is going to find that edge again, or if he’d even want to find that for Slot given what’s gone on, that’s another question.

"Virgil van Dijk turns 35 in July. He isn’t going to be getting any quicker or any better. That is a fact. They’ve got some real issues in that camp and in their squad.

"Florian Wirtz has had the odd half a game here and there but hasn’t come up with any sort of form that you would call world class yet. He still needs to put in a run of games where we’re all going wow, I get it now. He’s had moments so far but we haven’t seen that. Not really.

"There are others in the camp who you’d now have question marks over too. Alexis Mac Allister doesn't look the same player as he was last year. He’s only been on the edges of games in the middle of the park, seemingly unable to boss a game and control things for Liverpool like we were used to seeing.

"It's not just Salah. It's not just Van Dijk. There are other problems in that dressing room to solve too. Dominik Szoboszlai has been great. I really like Hugo Ekitike too. I think he's got every chance to be a top player at Anfield for years to come."