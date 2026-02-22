Goal.com
Live
Florian WirtzGetty Images
Gill Clark

Liverpool dealt blow as Florian Wirtz ruled out of Nottingham Forest clash just minutes before kick-off

Liverpool were dealt an injury blow just minutes before kick-off against Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League. Summer signing Florian Wirtz was named in the starting XI but was forced out of the game after sustaining an injury in the warm-up. Curtis Jones was subsequently called into the team to take over from the Germany international.

  • Late change for Liverpool at the City Ground

    Wirtz arrived at the City Ground with his team-mates and looked set to feature against Nottingham Forest before being withdrawn at the last minute. The summer signing was spotted chatting to the coaching staff on the pitch before dropping out of the starting XI for the game. Liverpool's matchday blog posted an update that read: "Looks like a late change to the Liverpool starting line-up, with Curtis Jones coming in for Florian Wirtz.”

    Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike, Gravenberch.

    Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Woodman, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Europa League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
0