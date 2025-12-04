Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on late star's 29th birthday

Slot has said of dealing with tragedy away from the field: “I think it is good for us to remind (ourselves) of him every time possible because of the person and player he was. But it is impossible to measure what it does to the players and then to measure what it does to our results.

“The last thing I would do is use it as an excuse because I simply don’t know. What I do know is we miss the player, that is 100 per cent sure, and we also miss the person. But I cannot measure what impact that has on our performances, let alone results. That is impossible to say. We will never use it as an excuse because that doesn’t feel right.”

He added on whether Liverpool need to be given some leeway when performances are assessed: “We are always judged, sometimes fair, sometimes unfair. But in these moments of time I also think how must it feel for his wife and his children because that is so much harder for them than it is us but that we miss the player and the person, that is completely clear.”

Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool, having joined them from Wolves in 2020, scoring 65 goals. He won the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with the Reds, while also landing two UEFA Nations League crowns when earning 49 caps for Portugal.