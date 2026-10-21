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Should ex-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez have returned to Europe? Gus Poyet explains why enigmatic Uruguayan has remained in the Saudi Pro League on ‘crazy’ contract
Nunez joined Liverpool in a big-money transfer
Nunez saw his stock rise across productive spells in Spain and Portugal with Almeria and Benfica respectively. An impressive 34-goal haul in the 2021-22 campaign saw English heavyweights from Anfield come calling.
Liverpool splashed out big money, with the package that they agreed potentially being worth up £85 million ($114m). The South American never made it beyond the 20-goal mark across his three seasons on Merseyside.
He did become a Premier League title winner, but slipped down the attacking pecking order and was no longer a guaranteed starter. He became a figure of fun to some, with a reputation being picked up for squandering golden opportunities.
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Striker frustrated at Al-Hilal by signing of Benzema
With Liverpool heading in a different direction, and a lucrative offer on the table, a move to the Middle East was completed in the summer of 2025. Nunez initially linked up with Al-Hilal, but saw them acquire Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema a matter of months later - leaving him unable to be registered as a foreign player quota limit had been reached.
Rather than write off his stint in the Saudi Pro League, a loan move to Al-Diriyah was put in place. He has been among the goals there, while becoming an important part of Diego Forlan’s plans with the Uruguay national team.
Why Nunez has not returned to European football
A return to England had been mooted for Nunez at one stage, but he appears happy in his current surroundings for now. Asked if that comes as any surprise, Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “He had the opportunity because he made a decision in Liverpool, going there for a crazy contract. It started quite all right. Then Al-Hilal brought Benzema and he was out of the list, he couldn't play, which was a problem for him.
“And then this year, even without Benzema, he moved, he went on loan to another team and is probably maintaining his contract. It looks to me that he's looking to stay there for a while. Maybe a family decision can make him change - kids, school, study or whatever. But if not, it doesn't look like he will go.
“And especially now that he feels that he's back to his best with the national team as well, because Diego Forlan gave him the number nine shirt again, like ‘ this is yours’. So playing as his club and playing for the national team, he probably won't change soon.
“But it's true what you say, 27. I don't know why he looks like he's older! I think Darwin is a player that needs to be confident. You need to give him confidence. You need to make him feel like he's the number nine.”
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What does the future hold for mercurial frontman?
That self belief drained a little at Liverpool, amid questions of his ability to be a reliable source of goals for the biggest of clubs, but end product is clearly still there - with power and pace having always been noticeable attributes in his game.
Maybe a retracing of steps to European football will be taken in upcoming transfer windows, with teams in that part of the world forever in the market for a proven No.9, but for now there is seemingly no rush to call time on an Arabian adventure.
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