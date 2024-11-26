'More IN than out!' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot responds to Mohamed Salah's contract ultimatum after Egyptian king revealed he is closer to leaving Anfield than staying
Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealed he considers Mohamed Salah "more in than out" despite the contract ultimatum served by the Egyptian king.
- Salah's contract to expire next summer
- Forward yet to receive an extension offer
- Slot responded to comments before facing Real